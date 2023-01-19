Julie Chrisley Moved to Different Prison at the Last Minute Before Serving 7-Year Sentence

Julie Chrisley is serving prison time at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky after a last-minute change moved the Chrisley Knows Best star north to Lexington after she was previously ordered to serve out her seven-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in Florida.

While husband Todd Chrisley did report Tuesday to FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, to serve out his 12-year sentence, Julie's original prison, FCI Marianna in Florida, was changed just eight days after its initial assignment to the Lexington facility, TMZ reports.

Despite speculation as to the last-minute decision to move Julie to the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky, sources close to the Chrisleys told the outlet that it had nothing to do with any health-related issues and is not an indicator that she needs or will receive any treatment at this time. The facility is described as a medical center with a nearby minimum security prison camp by the Bureau of Prisons.

Neither Todd nor Julie have acknowledged guilt in their case, even after being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June. The couple is currently appealing their case. Prior to Todd reporting to prison, the Growing Up Chrisley patriarch took to social media with a since-deleted video of gospel artist Karen Peck singing "Four Days Late," which features lyrics including, "Lord, we don't understand why You've waited so long, But His way is God's way, not yours or mine, And isn't it great, when He's four days late, He's still on time."

Todd captioned the video, "HE is always on time," and the hashtag, "#fightthegoodfight," receiving support in the comment section from son Kyle Chrisley and daughter Savannah Chrisley. "I love you daddy this isn't over," Kyle wrote, as Savannah added with a heart, "I love you daddy." Savannah also made sure to show her mom love as well, paying tribute to Julie with an Instagram Story post reading, "Will forever fight for this smile. I love you mama."

Todd and Julie previously opened up about their convictions on their Chrisley Confessions podcast last month. "God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it," Julie said at the time. "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it – [my kids are] watching that as well. If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."