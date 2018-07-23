Abby Lee Miller Tries on ‘Silly Wigs’ Following Latest Chemotherapy Round

Abby Lee Miller finished her fifth round of chemotherapy Friday, and decided it was time to treat herself. This included trying on “silly wigs.”

On Sunday, the Dance Moms star shared a selfie, showing herself wearing a dirty blond wig, with an ear-to-ear smile. “Trying on silly wigs again,” she wrote.

Miller posted the photo just two days after she told fans she finished a fifth round of chemotherapy. In a Friday photo, she smiled from her hospital bed as she applied mascara. She was also wearing big gold hoop earrings and a black cap on her head.

“I just finished my 5th round of Chemo!!! I think I deserve a little treat today, so I’m putting on my make-up just in case,” she wrote in the caption.

Miller has been keeping Dance Moms fans up-to-date on her cancer treatment, sharing photos and updates on her Instagram page. On Monday, she said she was starting her fifth round of chemotherapy, leaving her with only one more cycle.

After serving time in prison for bankruptcy fraud, the 51-year-old Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The cancer was discovered in April, when she underwent emergency back surgery.

Despite the health struggle, Miller has put an optimistic face forward for her fans and is hopeful she can make a reality TV comeback.

Earlier this month, sources told Entertainment Tonight Miller will star in an eighth season of Dance Moms. DanceMomsCasting.com was recently launched, confirming that producers are looking for new dancers between seven and 12 years old. According to the site, final callbacks in front of Miller are scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9.

“Are you a Dance Mom actively involved in your kids dance career? Is your kid destined for greatness in the dance world? Will you do whatever it takes to make your kid a star? Are you ready to showcase your kid’s talent on national TV?” reads the casting call. “If so, the new ALDC elite competition team is for you! Mom if you feel your kid is an ‘Abby Dancer’ we encourage you to apply.”

Miller left Dance Moms during season seven in a huff, accusing producers of not giving her the proper creative credit.

“I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS,” Miller wrote on Instagram in March 2017. “FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!”

The show was reportedly cancelled for good in May because of Miller’s health. But Miller showed confidence in an eighth season, and it looks like that is coming to fruition. A Lifetime representative told PEOPLE Miller is involved in the casting process for new episodes.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Abby Lee Miller