Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Suing Prison for Denying Medical Attention Before Cancer Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller may be preparing for a battle against cancer, but she is also gearing up for another battle.

Just weeks after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, former Dance Moms cast member Abby Lee Miller is getting ready to take another battle to court, sources telling Radar Online that the 51-year-old is planning to file a lawsuit against FCI Victorville, the federal prison where she spent several months behind bars, for denying her medical treatment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She complained for months in prison about the pain. The staff and teams there wouldn’t allow her medical treatment,” the source revealed, adding that prison staff thought Miller was “being a drama queen” and “just wanted to get out of prison.”

Miller’s diagnosis came less than a month after she was released from FCI Victorville and sent to a halfway house for the final two months of her 1-year prison sentence. In 2015, Miller was indicted on 20 counts of bankruptcy fraud and concealment of bankruptcy assets after prosecutors claimed she hid $755,000 in income from the government.

Miller, who had been suffering from back pain, had been hospitalized earlier in April for a thyroid condition, which her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Michael Russo, believed was responsible for her chronic back pain.

However, on April 17, Miller was rushed into the emergency for back surgery to alleviate what her doctor, Dr. Hooman Melamed, thought was an infection in her spine. After doing tests, however, it was revealed that she was suffering from Burkitt Lymphoma.

Melamed detailed Miller’s likely treatment with PEOPLE, stating that an oncologist will be brought in “to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery.”

“Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” he added.

Since the diagnosis, Miller has reportedly “been getting her business affairs in order,” which includes writing a will and planning her own funeral, according to sources.

“Abby Lee’s deciding who gets what in her will,” a source said of the former Dance Moms cast member. “She made a few friends in prison and she’d like to reward them. It’s a very sad, scary time for Abby Lee. She’s never felt so alone!”

“Abby Lee’s trying to stay strong but she can’t get through the day without crying,” the insider added. “She doesn’t seem to think there’s much hope.”