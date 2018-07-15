Abby Lee Miller Proves She’s a ‘Fighter’ With Latest Photo

Abby Lee Miller is taking her first steps toward recovery.

The Dance Moms star showed her followers she is staying strong despite her recent health struggles, as she shared a photo of herself learning to walk again on Friday.

In the snapshot, Miller stands with the help of a harness, keeping steady with her arms grasping rails for support. However, she is looking straight at the camera with a big smile.

“‘Look at me, way up high,’” she captioned the shot, as first reported by Entertainment Tonight. “I never thought I’d be cast in the role of Peter Pan, but I’m harnessed up and ready to fly!!”

The new post comes a few weeks since the reality star revealed she was “on the mend” after undergoing a second spinal surgery in June. The 51-year-old was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April after receiving emergency surgery on her back.

Burkitt Lymphoma, which is a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, is a form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system and starts in antibody-producing B cells, which are part of the immune system. Miller’s orthopedic spine surgeon, Dr. Hooman Melamed, told the outlet that “people who have been diagnosed with this have a good prognosis.”

Miller is confident about her recovery as she is reportedly set to return for season 8 of Dance Moms, which had been initially canceled by Lifetime.

Sources told ET that Miller is heading back to the network when the show returns. The casting call backs up the claims, invoking Miller heavily in their advertising.

“Abby Lee Miller has launched some of the most successful careers of this generation!” reads the posting on dancemomscasting.com. “She is currently casting NEW talent for Dance Moms. Does your daughter/son outshine their competition? Are they destined for greatness? Would they love the opportunity to train and compete as a member of ALDC? This could be the fast-track to stardom your kid deserves!”

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”