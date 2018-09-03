Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Leaves Rehab 4 Months After Spinal Surgery

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has reportedly left the rehab facility she was in four months after undergoing spinal surgery.

PEOPLE reports that they have confirmed the reality TV personality is no longer staying at the Los Angeles recovery clinic. She had been admitted back in April for what was thought to be a spinal infection, but was later discovered to be non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — it’s a type of a cancer,” said orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman M. Melamed. Dr. Melamed treated Miller during her stay at the Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery,” he added. “Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor — it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation.”

The doctor did go on to clarify that Miller’s health assessment was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

As has been reported, Miller went to the emergency room after suffering from “excruciating neck pain” and arm weakness. Her condition did not improve over the next few days so Dr. Melamed performed an emergency multi-level laminectomy.

“If we didn’t do something, she was going to die,” Dr. Melamed explained. “Her blood pressure was bottoming out. She was not doing well.”

Ever since her diagnosis was revealed, Miller has been documenting her recovery on social media, posting photos and messages for her fans.

“TIMES UP!!!! So is my sentence,” Miller posted in reference to being released form a halfway house where she was serving a sentence related to a bankruptcy fraud conviction, later connecting the release to her new battle.

“Now I have to handle the aftermath/ treatment/ physical rehabilitation of 10 hour emergency spine surgery to remove a mass from strangling my spinal cord and the horrible severity of what that mass turned out to be,” the message continued.

In another recent post, Miller posted a photo of herself in a motorized wheelchair alongside two of her doctors on scooters.

“I still beat them! On foot they failed & their birds flew too slow! Seriously, these two female Doctors, @kadeletti and [Megan Oscar] were such vital parts of my Physical Rehabilitation,” Miller wrote in a caption on the post. “I can never thank them enough!”