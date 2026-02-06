A Hit 2010s Reality TV Show Is Getting a Reboot

A 2010s reality show is making a comeback.

TMZ reports that Mob Wives is getting a reboot.

Networks are reportedly looking to make it happen, and sources say that Renee Graziano will return to star, with other original cast members possibly making cameos, though nothing has been confirmed. However, Drita D’Avanzo will not be coming back for the reboot, telling the outlet she was asked to make an appearance, but she made it clear “she has no interest at all.” She also said she’s focused on other projects, including the upcoming third season of House of Villains, premiering on Feb. 26, as well as a scripted show that she will be working on.

Production on the Mob Wives reboot is reportedly likely to begin later this year, but producer Jennifer Graziano, who created the original series, notes things are “still falling into place.” TMZ ran into Renee a few weeks ago, but she kept quiet about any details surrounding the reboot. She did, however, promote her upcoming “Married by the Mob” immersive dinner show that will be playing in mid-February, so at least that’s something else to get excited about.

Also starring Carla Facciolo, Karen Gravano, and Angela Raiola, Mob Wives premiered in 2011 on VH1 and ran for six seasons until 2016. The series spawned several spinoffs, such as Mob Wives: The Sit Down, Mob Wives Chicago, Big Ang, and Miami Monkey. Mob Wives focuses on the lives of several women on Staten Island whose family members and husbands have been arrested and imprisoned for crimes that are connected to the American Mafia.

As of now, a Mob Wives reboot has not been confirmed, but it sounds pretty promising. If production truly is kicking off later this year, it can be assumed that more details on the series will be announced in the coming months. Fans have been waiting 10 years for more of Mob Wives, so waiting a little bit more for any updates will be worth it.

It’s unknown if and when more details about a potential Mob Wives reboot will come, but in the meantime, all six seasons of Mob Wives are streaming on Paramount+. Fans can brush up on their knowledge to keep occupied, and hope that more information is announced soon.