'Love After Lockup': Jeweler Ashley Worries What People Will Think of Bank Robber Fiance Travis in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Love After Lockup star Ashley has mixed emotions when it comes to fiancé Travis getting out of prison. The jeweler may have fallen head-over-heels for the convicted bank robber while he was behind bars, but now that he's set to be released in just two days, Ashley admits she's worried about what people will think in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Friday's season premiere of the WE tv show.

The antique and estate fine jewelry purveyor first met Travis after being set up by his sister, who purchased jewelry from Ashley almost four years ago. While Ashley wasn't originally interested in an inmate, seeing a photo of the "most gorgeous man" changed her mind, and "next thing you know, I slid into his JPay."

Despite Travis being convicted of armed robbery 13 years prior, Ashley isn't concerned about him being trustworthy – she's concerned that other people will see him that way. "Travis knows me so well, he's my best friend," she tells the camera. "But he doesn't know how afraid I am of people finding out he's an inmate."

"I've spent quite a bit of money, around [$80,000]," she continues. "I mean he's a bank robber, he could rob my jewelry. That's what other people might think. But I had four years to get to know him and I'm not worried at all." Ashley's even thrilled with the "fun" engagement ring Travis had made for her in prison when he proposed over a video visit about a year prior. "That's really all I want, I don't care about a 5-carat diamond...yet," she jokes.

Ashley's nerves about Travis' release are on full display as she chats with her fiancé over a video call, noting how "defining" their big reunion two days from then will be for them. "This is the moment of us. It's coming up," Travis assures her. "But I believe we've prepared for this and I just think it's gonna be seamless, you know?"

The two then banter back and forth about sleeping positions, with Travis joking of a compromise, "What if we just are entwined the whole time, like one mess of human bodies? Just limbs and legs and parts everywhere. I've got a boob across my face while you've got a ball like, laying on your leg there."

Despite the laughs between the two, Travis can tell something is on Ashley's mind, and she admits she's "overwhelmed" with "everything" coming their way in just a couple of days. "[Your release] feels like an hour from now, that's how anxious I feel about it," she confesses. Will the engaged couple be able to make their new lives together work, despite their unlikely pairing? Love After Lockup returns with a brand new season premiere Friday, Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.