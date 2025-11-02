’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Couple Expecting Second Child Together

The 90 Day Fiance franchise is expanding, but not with a new show. One of the couple’s features on The Other Way show is expecting their second child together.

Brandan and Mary DeNuccio have revealed they are pregnant. The news comes less than two years after the couple were blasted for falsely claiming that Mary had been diagnosed with colon cancer, The Ashley reports.

“We’re adding a new heartbeat to our home,” the couple shared in a joint Facebook status. They made their debut on Season 5 of the TLC reality series. They later posted a video as well, telling fans they’re “so excited to finally share” that their “greatest blessing in on the way.” The couple welcomed a daughter, Midnight, in 2023 just months after their wedding.

Fans were angry with the couple for launching an online fundraiser to help pay for Mary’s alleged treatment. “I humble asking you for your financial help for Mary’s surgery to remove her colon cancer,” Brandan posted to his Instagram Story in February 2024. “We need help, not judgements. Any amount will help Mary a lot and save her life.” Mary also posted about the diagnosis on her Instagram, saying it was a scary ordeal. “Please God guide me,” she wrote. “I don’t wanna die. I want to spend my life with [my daughter] Midnight.”

They were encouraged to share the results of testing online, with many being skeptical of the diagnosis. They initially doubled down before Brandan admitted that Mary had not officially been diagnosed with colon cancer and instead, self-diagnosed herself after watching a TikTok about colon cancer.

Mary later took to social media to apologize, explaining that she “made a mistake” and became anxious after her doctor informed her that she had “colon issues.” She also revealed that the doctor had actually diagnosed her with an inflamed liver, blood infection, UTI and hemorrhoids.