'90 Day Fiance' Stars Get Married for the Second Time

Stacey Silva is married...again! The 90 Day Fiancé star and husband Florian Sukaj tied the knot again Thursday after previously having a small, intimate wedding featuring just the happy couple and their officiant. The TLC stars' grand wedding took place at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut and was exactly what Silva had imagined.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," the Darcey & Stacey star told PEOPLE. "We've been together eight years and been through so much and our love has survived. We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking." Despite its simple trappings, the couple's initial wedding in April 2020, amid the first wave of COVID-19, was a special moment as well.

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown. We wanted to keep everybody safe and do things the right way, like the rest of the world and our love just couldn't wait any longer," said Silva. "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate. But we've always wanted a dream wedding."

The House of Eleven founder looked stunning in a custom gown by Albanian American designer Katerina Bocci. "Her dresses are very haute couture," explained Silva. "She just made my dream dress come true. It's the most beautiful, spectacular dress I ever, ever could have ever dreamed of." The couple is now planning their honeymoon for "somewhere tropical and beautiful" as they relish all the moments from their dream wedding. "We're happier than ever," she added. "When we said our vows, it just felt right."

The bride's sister, Darcey Silva, told PEOPLE she was thrilled that her sister got to have such a beautiful moment with Sukaj. "I know in the past, we talked about a twin wedding, and it was something we really looked forward to," Darcey said. "It didn't happen that way, and it's okay. Stacey deserves to have her moment. She deserves everything and then some. Just to be there for her and on big day, it's a memory that we all have. And one day, I know I'll have my special, amazing moment as well." You can see all the wedding festivities on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.