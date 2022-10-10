Has '90 Day Fiance' Favorite Big Ed Already Scuttled His Latest Chance at Love?

Big Ed is one of the many standouts from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but he likely thought he'd finally found love before agreeing to return in Happily Ever After? on TLC. His relationship with Liz seemed to be on easy street, with plenty of romance to spare.

According to E! News in a preview of the latest episode, though, this is might not be the case. The outlet shares how Liz is "done" with Ed because he keeps accusing her of cheating.

"He thinks I'm gonna sleep with a f--king girl or a f--king guy," Liz says while leaving a party the couple was enjoying. "I can't even f--king stay out past 11 p.m. without his f--king permission."

Clearly distraught according to the outlet, Liz tries to avoid the cameras and talks about Ed's frustrating qualities while making her exit. "He doesn't believe in himself," she reveals. "Which is the most pathetic piece of s--t that I've ever known."

She also admits that her family is not the biggest fan of the relationship. "They say, 'Oh, are you really gonna take care of him? He's older than you are,'" she shares. "I would 100 percent take care of him. But, if I were to be fragile tomorrow, I don't think he would take care of me the way that I would take care of him-and that's what f--king sucks."

At the same time, Big Ed is not in the best of places himself. As E! News adds, he is "pissed" and "embarrassed" about the couple's spat that ruined the party. "I think that Liz is drunk and she's not thinking. So, I'm trying to call Liz and she's not picking up the phone. I'm worried about her safety," Ed tells the cameras. "This is showing me that we have too many issues that aren't resolved before we can get married."

Despite the dramatic nature of the episode, their social media seems to indicate that things are going along for the couple. Does this mean they'll be wed soon? You'll have to tune in on TLC to find out or stream on Discovery+.