’90 Day Fiance’ Star Shows off 70-Pound Weight Loss With Help From GLP-1

90 Day: The Single Life star Kim Menzies is feeling “good all around” after losing 70 lbs. with the help of a GLP-1.

The TLC personality, 55, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to celebrate her weight loss journey, writing over a photo of herself, “Started at 260 and I’m now 190!” She continued, “Going to lose 10 more lbs and keep my maintenance going to keep it off! Teeth are next! Let’s go! Proud of myself for my journey. Never thought I’d be here!”

Menzies told Us Weekly on Monday that losing the weight has “really helped [her] self-confidence,” noting, “I have more energy and just feel good all around.”

The reality personality, who made her 90 Day debut on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, revealed that she began to gain weight after losing her mom and sister. “I was not feeling healthy,” she said.

Beginning her weight loss journey in January 2024 with semaglutide, the generic name for popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, Menzies said she had to also learn “portion control and healthier eating habits.”

“I learned that I don’t have to eat everything on my plate and to stay hydrated!” she continued. “I also started walking three or four times a week, resistance training and riding my elliptical bike.”

Menzies’ romance with Nigerian rapper Usman “Sojaboy” Umar might not have worked out after the two met on Before the 90 Days in 2022, but she’s now back on the dating scene at home in San Diego, Calif., in the ongoing season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Menzies told Us Weekly that even now that she’s amid her weight loss journey, she’s not noticed her weight impacting her dating life.

“Dating and my weight were never an issue because if someone doesn’t accept you for who you are, you don’t need to be with them anyway,” she said. “I’ve also done a lot of self-reflection with my weight loss journey. I did this for me and my overall health.”

90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.