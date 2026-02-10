’90 Day Fiance’ Star Reveals Secret Child, Learns She’s a Grandma

90 Day Fiancé star Kimberly Menzies is revealing a major secret from her past.

The TLC star, who is currently looking for love on Season 5 of 90 Day: The Single Life after making her debut with ex Usman Umar on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, revealed during Monday’s season premiere that she had been hiding a secret about her family from her son Jamal.

“I’ve been carrying a really big secret for about 30 years,” she revealed. “Jamal is not my only child.”

The 90 Day star revealed that Jamal thought he was an only child until just last year, when he learned he had an older brother she had placed for adoption.

“I’ve hid things from him for so long that when I told him, it just devastated him,” said Kimberly, explaining that Jamal’s brother was born amid a complicated relationship with the boys’ father.

“Jamal’s dad and I were never married. We were together for seven and a half years. We were in the military together, and he was just cheating all the time,” she shared. “It was just like every day, there was a different girl. When I got pregnant with my first son, Larry, the first thing his dad said was abort it, and I just couldn’t do that.”

“But I was only 21 years old. I couldn’t imagine being a single mom. I was not mentally ready,” she explained. “I was starting my military career. I was just not ready. So I decided to put my son up for adoption.”

After Larry found his birth mom and brother via an ancestry website last year, Kimberly came clean to Jamal about what had happened, and he said during Monday’s episode that he didn’t think she would have ever told him about his brother had Larry not reached out.

Since that revelation, Kimberly and Jamal traveled to meet Larry in North Carolina, where they not only connected with him for the first time, but with his wife and his son — Kimberly’s biological grandchild.

“Since then, Jamal and I have been talking with Larry, and I invited him to San Diego, so I could get to know him more and he can see where I’m from,” Kimberly continued.

But there are more family secrets to come from Kimberly, as she revealed that there’s another confession to make when Larry travels to San Diego about “the other one.” The episode came to a close as Kimberly dropped another bombshell on viewers, admitting, “Larry wasn’t the only child that I put up for adoption. I also had a daughter.”

Fans will have to wait to see how Kimberly’s story continues when 90 Day: The Single Life airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.