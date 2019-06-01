’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Shares Message for Haters After Getting Slammed Over Recent Posts

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger is trying to stay above the fray with a positive message on Instagram, instead of lashing out at critics.

On Friday, the 25-year-old shared a selfie, along with an inspirational quote from writer Bernie Siegel.

“Love and peace of mind do protect us,” the quote reads. “They allow us to overcome the problems that life hands us to survive… to live now.. to have the courage to confront them each day.”

Nafziger also added several hashtags, including “love,” “peace,” “natural beauty” and “beautiful.”

The post might have been inspired by haters, but few of them invaded her comments section. Most of the comments were from fans sending her positive vibes.

“You look so pretty!!! Don’t listen to the haters on this post. Anyone who bullies like that just lead miserable lives and need to lash out at those they are jealous of as they sit behind their keyboards and live pitiful lives! Rock on girl,” one person wrote.

“Such a beauty! Natural beauty at that,” another wrote.

“You look Happy and at peace in this photo! That’s all that matters,” another fan wrote to Nafziger.

The most recent backlash started after the May 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? showed Nafziger’s family confronting her about her relationship with her fiancee, 26-year-old Azan Tefou. Her family thought she was sending Tefou, who lives in Morocco, money.

Nafziger took to her Instagram Story to address that rumor on Wednesday.

“So I guess a lot of y’all assume I give money to Azan so he stays around. I don’t send money to Azan anymore,” Nafziger wrote in a now-expired post, reports InTouch Weekly. “He makes his own money and I only helped him out sometimes. It wasn’t a regular thing like you guys think. I don’t send money and he’s still ‘around.’”

In other Instagram Story posts, Nafziger defended her decision to move to Morocco with her 5-year-old daughter, May. Fans and her family were concerned about Nafziger having to enroll May in a Moroccan school.

“Y’all can’t even see that America isn’t the #1 best country for schools,” she fired back in one post. “I’m not saying Morocco is #1 either but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad school.”

90 Day Fiance has its share of controversial couples, but Nafziger and Tefou have attracted more attention over their international relationship. They first appeared in Seasons 4 and 5, then appeared in Happy Ever After’s third season. They did not get married at the end of Season 3, and Nafziger’s family has continued to express scepticism over Tefou’s intentions. However, the young couple still plans on getting married, reportedly this summer.

In other recent Instagram Story posts, Nafziger revealed that she is a Christian and does not plan on converting to Islam when she marries Tefou.

“We made it very clear to each other in the beginning that we would respect each other’s religion and not ask the other to convert,” she wrote to a fan. “It’s worked for us so far. He respects me and I respect him.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

