'90 Day Fiancé' Star Goes Blonde, Reveals New Hairstyle

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith is trying out life as a blonde! The reality TV personality, 35, took to Instagram after an extended social media hiatus to show off her new look following her split from husband Hamza Moknii, whom she met in Tunisia on Season 5 of the TLC show.

"I love changing up my hair color and styles. It's so nice to be versatile and enjoy different looks," she captioned July 3 photos of her new blonde bob. "Changing up my hair gives me a way to express myself in a different way...in a more fun and creative way. Plus I heard blondes have more fun." Smith made it clear she was loving the change with her hashtags "beauty and brains," "blondes have more fun," "short hair don't care" and "young and beautiful."

That confidence appears to be continuing, as Smith shared her new empowerment in a series of Instagram Stories on July 11. "You never know what you have until it is gone! And I'm not just talking about materialistic things," she wrote. "I'm talking about self-love, self-worth, confidence and dignity. It is only when the tornado ends and the dust starts to settle that you remember how 'BAD' you really are!"

She continued, "If you want God to take control of your life. You need to step back and breathe. Because God works in mysterious ways and patience will be number one. Egypt wasn't built in a day...but built on the backs of those chosen to receive."

Smith's time on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days wasn't easy, as she and Moknii learned they were pregnant shortly after tying the knot in Tunisia. Smith would have the baby weeks before her husband's spousal visa came through, and while the two were able to appear on the Tell All together, their relationship ended shortly after.

In June, Moknii claimed he had not seen his daughter in months in an Instagram Story in which he expressed how much he missed the little girl. "I haven't seen my daughter for months. I miss her," he wrote at the time. Smith, who is also mom to two other children from previous relationships, has yet to address the situation publicly but did declare herself a "single mom" on Instagram back in April.