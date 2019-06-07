’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jonathan Rivera Blasts Allegations He Cheated on Fernanda Flores

Jonathan Rivera has heard the rumors he cheated on ex-wife Fernanda Flores, and he had something to say about them. The 90 Day Fiance star addressed reports he met his current girlfriend before he and Flores called it quits in a recent Instagram post.

After going public about his relationship with current his girlfriend, Rivera issued a statement that was shared on a fan page according to In Touch Weekly. In it, the TLC personality assured fans that he did not cheat on Flores. He confirmed that he met his current girlfriend several months after he and his estranged wife decided to separate, which he announced to the magazine in January.

“I never cheated on her. I met my girlfriend months after our separation,” Rivera said.

The realtor went on to say he “never ‘abused’” Flores, either. Rivera, 32, denied ever making threats toward her, or neglecting her during their relationship as well.

“I gave her everything I had and treated her with nothing but respect. I was patient but knew it had to end when she showed me who she really was,” Rivera continued in his statement. “I will no longer be responding to these outrageous allegations. I have officially signed the divorce papers I am happy and moving on with my life.”

Rivera’s comments come just one day after Flores addressed rumors that she’s trying to take her former husband for all he’s worth. In the comments on a recent Instagram post, the 20-year-old claimed Rivera “doesn’t have money” and is in serious debt.

“He doesn’t have money, he [owes] the government more in taxes than what he earns. I told him that I will fight in the divorce to him to know that I know my rights and make him stop to threaten me,” she wrote in response to a commenter. “You all don’t know anything. Sorry that I haven’t talk about the breakup but I’m not the one looking for attention [never] the less money. I don’t [owe] anyone an explanation. He’s dead to me [at this] point.”

Rivera debuted his new girlfriend on Instagram on May 24, though her face is not fully visible in the photo and she isn’t tagged. He captioned the image, which shows the pair of them riding ATVs, “All I need in this life of sin.”

Not long after he confirmed his relationship status, Rivera shared a video of himself and his new girlfriend singing along to the Fugees’ hit single, “Killing Me Softly.” The pair appeared to be enjoying a road trip together after visiting Rivera’s native Chicago, In Touch Weekly reported. During the trip he also took snaps of their visit to the Lincoln Park Zoo and other sights.

Rivera confirmed his split from Flores in January. He said in a statement to In Touch Weekly that his feelings for Flores “were real,” and denied any claims that his estranged wife was “a gold digger.”

“Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card. What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that,” he said. “I don’t know how to help someone from changing who they are or who they were. Also, she’s young. you have a tendency to grow, you want different things as time goes on and I can’t blame her for that.”