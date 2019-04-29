’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Shoots Down Cheating Rumors

90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith is speaking out about rumors that he cheated on his estranged wife Ashley Martson.

Smith, who met Martson during Season 6 of the popular TLC series and was embattled in a cheating scandal in the past, is denying involvement in recently surfaced cheating rumors accusing him of getting another woman pregnant.

The accusations first came to light after Martson took to Instagram to accuse Smith of being unfaithful.

“It’s all fun [and] games until your ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

That statement was followed by Martson stating that “We must not go against what the Queen says” when asked if 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s claims of Martson being single were true.

Soon after, rumors surfaced that Smith had gotten another woman pregnant. Those rumors were seemingly confirmed after an onlooker overheard Martson telling somebody else at the April 25 MĀSK Skincare launch event in New York’s Hemp Garden that her husband had impregnated somebody else.

Smith finally addressed the rumors on Saturday, April 27, when he took part in an Instagram Story fan Q&A session, with many fans sending in questions about the alleged affair. Smith claimed that he is not a “little boy” and that he would not be “that stupid” to not only cheat on Martson, but also get another woman pregnant.

Although denying the rumors, that has not been enough to prevent a rift in his relationship with his wife.

Days after the rumors surfaced, Martson officially called things with Smith off, the TLC reality TV star filing divorce papers in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, April 23. In the documents, Martson listed the reason for divorce as “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.”

The filing marked her second such filing, as she had first filed for divorce on Jan. 11, though the papers were later withdrawn and Martson suggested that she and Smith had never actually split and that the drama had all been an act for 90 Day Fiancé.

Breaking her NDA in February, Martson claimed that the TLC series encouraged couples to be “very deceptive” and that she and Smith had “been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.