Reality television star David Murphey, whose seven-year online courtship with a Ukrainian woman captivated 90 Day Fiancé viewers, has died at age 66 following a prolonged battle with illness.

Murphey, who starred in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days during its fourth season in 2020, passed away on Dec. 11 in Las Vegas, according to a statement his family posted on Instagram. “David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer. He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT. He was also well known for his time as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. His time on the show allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.”

Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that Murphey had been diagnosed with liver cancer over a year ago and “had undergone over 13 surgeries in the last year.” In his final days, though still seeing family and friends, he was reportedly “very frail and unwell” and had experienced significant weight loss.

The reality star had previously addressed his declining health during a March 2023 Instagram live session. “I’ve been ill, basically,” he explained, per People, noting ongoing hospitalizations. “I’ve been in and out of the hospital for the last, almost three months, I’ve been having some problems. They don’t know what it is. My liver’s not working right.” He detailed further complications, saying, “My gallbladder has to come out but they can’t do that because my liver’s not working. I’ve got something going on with my pancreas too, and my kidneys.”

Murphey gained fame on the TLC series when cameras followed his journey to Ukraine to meet Lana, his online girlfriend of seven years. After four unsuccessful attempts, their first in-person meeting was captured during his fifth trip.

Though the couple became engaged on the show, their relationship eventually ended. Murphey later explained the breakup during a 2022 appearance on 90 Day Diaries via People: “She thought that, ‘Well, now that we’re engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,’ like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment. But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating.”

In announcing his passing, Murphey’s family highlighted his passion for animal welfare: “As many knew, David had a fierce love for cats. He always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home. David’s choice for adopting was from The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas. For friends and fans who want to help, we ask that you honor his memory by making a donation to The Animal Foundation in his name.”

“He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans,” the statement continued. “David has survived by his two sisters and his cat Gamera. The family asked for privacy during this difficult time.”