’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Coming to Discovery+ in November

Some of 90 Day Fiancé‘s biggest personalities are looking for a second shot at love. The second season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres on discovery+ on Friday, Nov. 12, as some of the most memorable names from the TLC franchise work to move past their failed relationships and navigate the modern dating world — from ghosting and first dates to international travel.

And maybe even finding love with one another: “For the first time in 90 Day history, two singles from different 90 Day relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes,” the season description teases.

Those two singles are Jesse Meester, who dated Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Seasons 1 and 2, and Jeniffer Tarazona, the Colombia native who debuted on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days while dating Tim Malcolm. After meeting online, Meester is considering going the distance to make things work, but Tarazona has a secret — she’s dating another man locally. Who will Tarazona choose when it comes down to love?

Other cast members include 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto, who broke things off with Aussie girlfriend Erika Owens during the May 2020 finale of Season 4 and Natalie Mordovtseva, a Ukraine native whose messy relationship with estranged husband Mike Youngquist was chronicled on Seasons 7 and 8 of 90 Day Fiancé and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

Big Ed, whose relationship was Rosemarie “Rose” Vega ended in disaster on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, previously pursued Liz Woods on The Single Life‘s first season, and he’s back in Season 2 to try again. Colt Johnson’s mom, Debbie Johnson, is ready to get back out there after being widowed for 13 years, and Syngin Colchester is looking to start over after his divorce from Tania Maduro after moving from South Africa to marry her in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé and Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Who will find love? 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 comes to discovery+ Friday, Nov. 12.