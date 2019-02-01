’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ricky Reyes Shades Co-Stars Using GoFundMe

Ricky Reyes is not on board with his 90 Day Fiancé co-stars asking for money through crowdfunding websites like GoFundMe.

The Before the 90 Days personality took to Instagram this week in a video shading fellow TLC stars like Ashley Martson, Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Danielle Jbali for asking for donations online.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Listen. I put a comment on [a 90 Day Fiancé fan page] and I’ve been getting a lot of s— and it’s been blowing up my [Direct Messages],” he began. “Basically what I’m talking about is the GoFundMe.”

“I don’t care if somebody likes me or not, but if you’re part of the 90 Day Fiancé show, if you have some issues financially — I understand TLC don’t pay s—, it’s true,” he continued. “But if you have some issues financially, medically, or whatever is the f—ing reason — you got 3 million people that watch the show.”

He explained that while he doesn’t blame people for needing an extra source of income, he thinks his co-stars should “offer a product or offer a service.”

“Simply say, ‘Listen, I’m gonna charge a premium because I need it for this and that,’” he said. “Don’t f—ing beg.”

The reality personality said of his disdain for what he sees as misuse of the website, “GoFundMe was designed for real people, actual real victims that are not on TV. You have 3 million f—ing people that see your face. Think.”

Martson most recently raised almost $3,900 of her $5,000 goal on the website after experiencing kidney failure related to her lupus diagnosis, explaining that the money was necessary to pay her medical bills.

Dos Santos Lima, who is going through a divorce with husband Colt Johnson after being arrested for alleged domestic violence, raised more than $5,300 of her $5,000 goal on GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet as a single woman.

Jbali’s fundraiser, which raised more than $600, was allegedly started by a friend to help with bills after she claimed her hours were cut at work, and despite reaching the campaign’s goal, was enough to help her family get back on its feet, she alleged.

Photo credit: TLC