’90 Day Fiance’ Paola Mayfield Bares ‘Healthy and Stronger’ Baby Bump

90 Day Fiance star Paola “Pao” Mayfield recently showed off her “healthy and stronger” baby bump in a new photo.

In the photo shared to Instagram, Mayfield can be seen posing to the side in a mirror and highlighting her stomach.

“My little angel is growing healthy and stronger,” she wrote in the caption. “I can’t wait to meet you.”

In another photo, Mayfield’s husband Russ joined her and they took a photo together.

The second picture features Russ standing behind her with his arms around her upper body while her baby bump is shown from the front. In the caption, Mayfield calls her husband her “protector.”

The couple announced their pregnancy back in July, telling Us Weekly that it was “the most amazing feeling ever!“

“We can’t believe we are going to be parents — we are already so in love with our baby. We are ready for this new adventure and we know it will bring us closer together,” the couple continued. “God has blessed us again, and this time, we are going as strong as our baby’s heartbeat!”

The news came as a welcome surprise for the couple, who had experienced a miscarriage in 2013 that took a heavy toll on their relationship. According to doctors, the miscarriage appeared to be due to Mayfield having a rare blood type that is O-negative, but also Rh-negative.

According to the National Institute of Health, “Rh factor is a protein on red blood cells,” and “Rh incompatibility is a condition that occurs during pregnancy if a woman has Rh-negative blood and her baby has Rh-positive blood. ‘Rh-negative’ and ‘Rh-positive’ refer to whether your blood has Rh factor.”

Following reports and rumors that their marriage was in jeopardy — as well as an episode of their series that depicted him not wanting Pao to pose for a topless photo shoot — Russ took to social media to defend himself and his relationship.

“I am tired of the comments from the marriage ‘experts’ stating I deserve better, my wife doesn’t respect me, or she only loves me for my money,” Russ wrote in the post. “The mere glimpse of our lives shown doesn’t always show our best moments but impressions and impressions from our cultural differences and how we are coming together as an even stronger couple. … I am proud of where I come from and where I am going and that’s with the love of my life.”

At this time, the couple have not revealed a specific due date, but it is speculated that Mayfield may give birth sometime in January or February 2019.