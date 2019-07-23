’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Star Proposes Amid Tense Long-Distance Relationship, Pregnancy

Love is definitely in the air on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Jihoon is ready to propose to pregnant Deavan, according to a preview for an upcoming episode, but he’ll have to get his nerves in check first.

A sneak preview for an upcoming episode of the TLC series shows Deavan and Jihoon preparing to part ways for an unknown period of time, as noted by E! Online. The couple met online and learned they were expecting shortly after their first in-person meeting.

“I definitely don’t recommend getting pregnant in a long-distance relationship. You imagine the person to be there, taking care of you, helping you. But instead, I’ve just been myself,” Deavan says in a confessional.

On top of her surprise pregnancy, and the distance between them, Deavan struggles to get the approval of Jihoon’s parents, at least during her first visit to his native South Korea. Fortunately, after they spend some time together in Las Vegas, she gets the thumbs up.

During their last dinner together, Jihoon vows to return soon to see his pregnant partner, and claims he’s doing all that he can to provide for her and their unborn child. What Deavan doesn’t know is he plans to seal that commitment with a special symbol: an engagement ring. Since she can’t enjoy champagne to celebrate the occasion, Jihoon plans to present it in a glass of ginger ale.

“This is the most important thing in my life because first propose. So crazy.so crazy. Crazy thing,” Jihoon says in the clip.

What’s not shown in the teaser is Deavan’s reaction. Viewers will just have to wait and see what she says when the show airs.

Rumors have been swirling about the status of Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship for some time now. Many 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans wondered if they were even still together, and if so what they’re up to. According to Distractify, Jihoon and Deavan have not broken up. Deavan is now living in South Korea, where she and Jihoon are raising their newborn baby and planning a wedding.

Jihoon met 22-year-old single mom Deavan on a dating app, Heavy reported. At the time, she was living in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pair met after a few months of back-and-fourth, and were intimate on their first night together. Deavan got pregnant and the rest, as they say, was history.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.