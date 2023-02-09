'90 Day Fiance' Star Files for Bankruptcy

90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates declared bankruptcy one year before making controversial comments about her pension, InTouch Weekly reported. A bankruptcy filing obtained by InTouch shows Gates, 43, has assets totaling $22,420 and liabilities totaling $224,584, as detailed in the papers submitted in New York state on Jan. 22, 2022. According to her income statement, she earns $4,717 monthly, while her expenses total $6,017. In the documents, Gates states that her debt is primarily consumer and lists $63,346 in student loan debt. Her financial troubles occurred one year before she was featured on season 4 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premiere with her husband, Yohan Geronimo. Gates was met with opposition when she told her friends in the TLC premiere episode on Jan. 29 that she was quitting her job as a history teacher in New York City and moving to Geronimo's home country, the Dominican Republic. Her friends were shocked by the news, but Gates pointed out that if she stayed in her teaching job for one more year, her pension would increase by $15,000. However, Gates made it clear that she was not concerned about her financial situation. "An extra $15,000 a year when I'm 63 isn't gonna be that meaningful to me," the reality star said. "And that's the only place he can be with me now is there [in the D.R.]."

On her Instagram Stories, after the episode aired, Gates defended her decision. A New York City municipal employee who works for 19 years becomes eligible for at least $100,000 in pensions. Gates noted that she could borrow the $100,000 from her pension to purchase a property for $1,000 weekly in the Dominican Republic. Gates would have $50,000 at the end of one year if she rented the property for 50 weeks a year. "So in two years, that apartment will be paid off, right? So, let's start there, I now have $100,000 in equity in real estate in two years and I'm currently 43," she said in the video, per InTouch Weekly. She said she would still make $40,000 in profit each year after deducting about $10,000 in property expenses. She continued, "Is $40,000 more or less than $15,000? I'm just curious, do I have to grade any papers for that? Do I have to babysit people in suspension for that? Do I have to go to PDs that don't value my experience? Do I have to work in jobs that make me miserable and traumatize me every single day? No, I don't. That is passive income and that's in just two years."

A June 2022 Instagram post where she said goodbye to New York City "forever" indicated that she moved to the D.R. to live with Geronimo despite backlash from her loved ones and fans. Since she relocated to the Dominican Republic, yoga certified instructor has focused her energies on helping others with her wellness brand, Yinsa. In addition to offering yoga therapy, she also provides Ayurvedic alternative medicine through the lens of the chakra system. Also, Gates is currently promoting a wellness retreat in the Dominican Republic in February and filming videos for fans on Cameo. The mother of one also earns money from her appearances on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise. Although she has not disclosed her exact earnings, RadarOnline previously reported that TLC pays all their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 an episode. It is unclear how much money Geronimo makes, but Gates has been revealed as the breadwinner in their relationship. He works as a personal trainer in a resort in the D.R. where he met Gates. In the season 4 trailer, their differing financial statuses look to cause tension between the couple in their upcoming storyline.