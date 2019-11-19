‘90 Day Fiance’: Michael’s Kids Win Over Juliana And Fans Are Loving It

Within their first moment on camera, viewers of 90 Day Fiance fell in love with Michael's two kids, Max and Cece. The pair won over the audience with their honesty and assessment of their father bringing home someone whose closer in age to them than she is to him.

That all happened in the season's first episode as the children took a backseat for the past few episodes.

They made their grand return on Sunday's episode and instantly reminded fans why they fell in love with them the first time.

Only two people in the history of the show to research other cultures #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NHrr8vpOdB — Jean Luc Picard (@CaptPiccard) November 18, 2019

"Michael's kids are the only people in the history of the #90DayFiance franchise that have ever used the Internet to learn about someone's culture," one user tweeted in reference to the kids' decision to look up all they can about Brazil before Juliana moved in.

Fans of the show are used to seeing many of these couples struggling to connect with one another over language barriers or cultural differences, as has been the case with Anna and Mursel this season.

Dear TLC,

Cancel Unpolished and give these two a show.

Sincerely, Everyone#90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/itQ0Upnwr8 — Elly Gal (@BessNessman) November 18, 2019

Upon Juliana's arrival, Max won over her heart with his knowledge of her country, which included him saying they can have avocados after dinner because they are treated as a dessert in Brazil. She said to the camera that he's one of the "smartest" people she's met. Cece also studied up on her culture and instantly bonded with the 23-year-old.

"Michael's kids had sense enough to research Juliana's culture, unlike some adult cast members who have to use an app to have a basic conversation," another user tweeted.

Michael’s kids doing research on Brazilian food and making her a breakfast... My heart has melted! How are they so mature? What did we do to deserve these two amazing kids on our TV screens? #90DayFiance — Bravo Live Tweets (@BravoLiveTweets) November 18, 2019

It wasn't an easy journey for Juliana to find herself in the states with Michael. In last week's episode, the two dealt with uncertainty after Juliana was denied her K1 visa once again, even facing questions about whether or not she was a prostitute.

After a tiring process, the two finally found the means to be together in the U.S. Juliana's transition was certainly made easier with the help of Michael's kids as she pointed out on the show.

"Michael's kids were the sweetest," another user tweeted. "So welcoming to Juliana."

90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday at 8 p.m ET on TLC.