’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Dos Santos Lima Tearfully Pleads for Money Amid Divorce and Domestic Violence Arrest

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently took to social media to tearfully plead for money, amid divorce reports and a domestic violence arrest.

According to E! News, Lima began a GoFundMe to help cover her many legal fees surrounding immigration, her recent arrest for alleged misdemeanor domestic battery, and a divorce, after her estranged husband Colt Johnson filed paperwork to officially end their marriage.

“It’s important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case,” she said in an Instagram Live video, explaining to her followers that the GoFundMe had been reported by “haters” and taken down. “I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it’s something that I really need.”

“I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it,” Lima continued. “To come here to beg—it’s really sad, really sad for me.”

She later accused TLC for feeding her lines on 90 Day Fiance, which she believes was done in order to make her appear worse, with her close friend Danielle chiming in, “There’s a lot of things you guys don’t know. The show portrayed her in a way she is not.”

“She wants to say thank you so much to the people who are supporting her, supporting her situation, who understand her situation,” Danielle also said, with Lima adding, “I’m not perfect, but I did everything from my heart.”

In a separate post, Lima elaborated on the GoFundMe situation, and explained that she had other avenues — such as Vimeo and Zelle — by which fans could donate to her legal fees.

“Hi Everyone, as you know, the haters reported my go fund me account after I reached the goal in only 2 days. I am so thankful for all of the donations. Unfortunately, I wont get the money. I got one email and they said you all will be refund.”

Johnson has also been addressing the drama the two are currently going through, starting up what appears to be a brand new Instagram account and using it to provide his own point-of-view on things.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” he wrote in one post.

“Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her,” Johnson added.

“When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” he continued. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

Lima is reportedly due back in court, for a hearing on the alleged domestic violence incident, in February.