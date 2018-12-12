’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will Not Face Domestic Abuse Charges

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima will not face charges after her arrest for domestic battery, Us Weekly reported Wednesday.

As previously reported, the TLC personality was arrested from her Las Vegas, Nevada home in November after an incident involved her husband and co-star Colt Johnson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to her arrest, the Brazilian national engaged in some bizarre social media behavior, changing her name on Instagram to @helpmeimwithoutphone, sharing a message and phone number in the bio area of her profile: “HELP ME …HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

Johnson took to Instagram as well to explain what had happened in a since deleted Story. “Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote, adding that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation” but the move only “escalated and matters became worse.”

“She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help,” Johnson added. “Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

It comes as no surprise that Dos Santos Lima was not charged, as Johnson concluded his message, “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

Not long after her arrest, Radar Online first broke that the couple, currently engaged on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé, had been awarded a marriage license on June 24, 2018.

This was surprising for many fans of the TLC show, who are watching Johnson grapple with his feelings for his now-wife and his obligations to his family on this season of the reality show.

Johnson proposed to his fiancée just five days after meeting her in person after first connecting online, but has been struggling to sell his family on the idea that she isn’t simply in this relationship for the money.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC