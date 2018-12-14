’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Accuses Husband Colt Johnson of Cheating

90 Day Fiancé couple Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson are having troubles in their relationship again!

The TLC personality took to Instagram Thursday to accuse her husband of cheating on her with a woman who allegedly reached out to her with proof of their affair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In quickly-deleted screenshots of messages she traded with the woman in her DMs, E! News reports that she told Dos Santos Lima that Johnson was sending “dick pics to other women” along with messages she allegedly received from him.

“Colt is cheating [on] me with this girl!” the TLC personality captioned it. “And have plans to use me until he [finishes] Happily Ever After.”

In the messages allegedly between Johnson and the other woman, he wrote, “We need to stop talking for a bit,” and when asked, “Why?” responded, “Because she’s violent… I just need to deal with her. Can you just not talk to her?”

“Yeah that’s fine… Talk to you whenever,” she replied, to which he responded. “I’m sorry honey I just have to deal with her then I’ll be free.”

In other screenshotted messages, Johnson allegedly told the woman, “You are gorgeous” and “I like what I see.”

The Las Vegas native has yet to address the allegations publicly, but on Instagram shared a message Thursday that could be about the situation, writing,”It’s never too late to find happiness. You never have to give up the hope of something better. Be strong and brave, it’s always darkest before the dawn.”

Wednesday, news broke that Dos Santos Lima would not be facing charges for her November domestic battery arrest.

It’s unclear what exactly happened during the incident leading to her arrest, but Johnson did try to explain away the charges on Instagram at the time.

“Larissa was arrested this afternoon. She suffers from high anxiety and several [sic] depression. She over reacted to problems that do not exist,” he wrote, adding that he “proceeded to deactivate her phone to try to defuse the situation” but the move only “escalated and matters became worse.”

“She felt this action was a threat towards her and tried to reach out for help,” Johnson added. “Not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.”

Johnson concluded, “The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa. No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Colt Johnson