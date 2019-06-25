’90 Day Fiance’ Jonathan Rivera Allegedly Throws Shade at Ex Fernanda Flores With Steamy Photo of New Girlfriend

After his ex Fernanda Flores opened up about their relationship in a 44-minute-long video, during which she accused him of abuse, 90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera seemingly recruited the help of his new mystery woman to throw a little shade and brush off the comments.

Rivera, who had met Flores on Season 6 of the TLC series, took to Instagram last week to subtly respond to Flores’ message, sharing a steamy snap of himself getting close with his new girl, who has yet to be identified.

In the clip, Rivera was playing Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s new hit “I Don’t Care,” which also includes the lyrics “Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear.”

In her video, titled “My Truth,” Flores had detailed her side of the story and the many road bumps that eventually led to the break in her relationship with Rivera.

According to Flores, after beginning her life in America with the promise that she and Rivera would live in North Carolina for a year, then save enough money to move to Chicago if she went on 90 Day Fiancé, she found another woman’s underwear in Jonathan’s dresser. She revealed that she also “found a lot of stuff, not just underwear. Sex toys, pictures, movies.”

She also stated that after spending more time together, she realized that their priorities were different.

“He likes to drink way too much. He did not have my best interests in mind,” she said, also alleging that he wasn’t good with money and was not open to discussing a budget that worked for both of them.

After marrying and relocating to North Carolina, things went from “bad to worse,” and she only had money if Rivera would transfer funds to her account, and that their relationship allegedly became “abusive.” Along with mental abuse, she alleged that Rivera put his hands on her a couple times and that there was one instance in which she was “afraid for my life.”

Eventually, Flores fled to be with family in Houston, and she and Rivera are currently in the process of getting a divorce.

While Flores has told her truth, Rivera has been keeping busy with the new apple of his eye. The mystery woman has been spotted on his social media accounts on numerous occasions, though her identity has remained a secret.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Fridays and Sundays on TLC.