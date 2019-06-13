’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jonathan Rivera Posts First Photo of New Girlfriend’s Face Online

After spending weeks teasing his blossoming romance with his new girlfriend following his split from Fernanda Flores, 90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera is finally showing off the new woman in his life.

The TLC reality TV star took to Instagram on June 12 to finally reveal a full-faced photo of the mystery woman who has caught his eye.

“WCW,” he captioned the photo.

The photo marked the first time that Rivera has shown off his new girl in full, having previously kept her face hidden with strategically placed oversized emojis or simply sharing photos of his new love from behind. His reasoning, as he stated in May, was to respect her privacy.

“Out of respect for her we’ve chosen not to show her face. Clearly I’m happy. Wishing you all the best!” he wrote.

Currently, the exact identity of Rivera’s new love interest is unknown, though their linking follows his split from Flores, whom he had met on Season 6 of the TLC reality series.

In January, Rivera confirmed that he and Flores had split after he shared a photo to Instagram of himself ringing in the New Year without his former counterpart. When asked by a curious fan if Flores had also attended the party, the reality TV star stated that Flores had “decided to leave” to pursue a modeling career.

“She decided to leave..left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he told one fan. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Shortly after, Rivera clarified misconceptions about their relationship.

“What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that,” he explained to In Touch at the time. “My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real.”

“Fernanda’s not a gold digger,” he said. “Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

“I gave it everything I had,” he said of their relationship. “I think that was very apparent in the show. None of that was edited, that was my heartfelt feelings. You know you can only give so much until you start giving yourself away…What I’m saying is, I guess there was a point where I realized it was never going to be enough.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Fridays and Sundays on TLC.