’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’: Ashley Martson Alleges Disturbing Details About Husband Jay Smith’s Cheating

Ashley Martson dropped some seriously disturbing new details about husband Jay Smith‘s Tinder infidelities on Sunday’s episode 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? including that the girl he had been chatting up was still in high school.

After meeting up with her ex-boyfriend ask his advice on her next move, Martson, 32, traveled to New York City on Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality show to get away from the couple’s “constant pattern of arguing and bickering and fighting” with a ladies’ weekend.

“I still love him, but I don’t know if Jay and I are going to get past this,” Martson admitted of her need to get away from her husband, 20.

“I don’t know if Jay would do something to get back at me for going out with my ex but wouldn’t surprise me,” she added. “I don’t think that he would do anything stupid but I guess I didn’t think he would last time either.”

Spending time with her friends away from Smith, Martson felt comfortable to let them in on some of the less savory details of his alleged cheating, including that she was a senior in high school whom Martson’s friends agreed looked “really young.”

“I spoke to the girl and found out she met him on a dating website and he was inviting her to my house,” she explained to the camera. “I was shocked.”

“It definitely made me look like a fool staying with someone that hurt me,” she later said. “I don’t think I can forgive him.”

Since filming, the couple has split again, with Martson filing for divorce for the second time in April, citing “adultery” on Smith’s part.

Prior to the filing, Martson implied that her husband had been unfaithful once again, writing on her Instagram Story, “It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported. Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

While rumors surfaced that Smith had gotten another woman pregnant during his infidelities, he took to his own Instagram Story to claim he was not a “little boy” and that he would not be “that stupid” to cheat or get another woman pregnant.

