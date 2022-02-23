’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Lose Their Minds After Gino’s Hat Comes Off

90 Day Fiancé star Gino Palazzolo hadn’t been seen without his hat for the majority of the most recent season, but it finally came off and fans lost their minds. Palazzolo was not one to expose his scalp to the elements, leading many to wonder why he wouldn’t appear on camera without a hat on his head. The presumption from most fans was that he was bald and insecure about his appearance.

The hat finally came off, however, when during an argument Palazzolo’s fiancé Jasmine snatched it off his head. Palazzolo had confessed to sending him some private photos that Jasmine had sent to him, which sparked her anger. Amidst their fight, Jasmine reached over and took Palazzolo’s hat off his head, revealing a bald head, with what appears to be some hair in the back. The shocking moment has had fans talking, and many of them are sharing their reactions on Twitter. Scroll down to see what 90 Day Fiancé watchers are tweeting about Palazzolo and Jasmine.

“Bald the Whole Way”

Ive been waiting 2 weeks to see creepy Gino's head #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/mzpYA1KdW3 — Barcarie (@MitchTHAgOd86) February 21, 2022

“I just don’t understand why he has that patch of hair like commit to being bald the whole way,” another watcher asked.

“Most Serious”

“Omg his face was the most serious I’ve ever seen him look the entire season in that moment,” someone said.

“Could Not Believe My Eyes”

“I could not stop laughing,” a fan tweeted. “I was just yelling ‘no f—ing WAY!’ and I rewatched that scene several times because I just could not believe my eyes. Lmao this guy is ridiculous.”

“Shaved the Whole Thing”

The fact that Gino had another hat ready to go #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/PzObwsuVvc — Nicole 💋 (@nicolemoonyt) February 20, 2022

“I loved it when she pulled his hat off then he ran to get his other hat,” another person joked. “I felt bad for the dude, he would probably feel better if he just shaved the whole thing, then holding to the scraps he has left.”

Magician

https://twitter.com/NavySubVet712/status/1495603250594258945?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Gino pulled out another hat out his bag like a magician performing a magic trick,” a user quipped. “I’m dead.”

“Back Up Hats”

https://twitter.com/ray_885/status/1495922446033207296?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’ve really been laughing at Gino’s hat getting snatched by Jasmina all morning. I was in the grocery store giggling to myself. I love this show lol,” a viewer commented.

“Super Ballistics”

“He pulled that other hat out the bag,” someone tweeted, “and she went ‘Super ballistics!!!’”