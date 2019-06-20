’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Grossed out by Star Laura’s Favorite Sandwich Ingredients

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been captivated by star Laura’s friend Ludwing since the show started. There are a number of reasons fans love him, including his reaction to Laura, 51, and Aladin marrying without really knowing one another, but it’s his cooking they can’t stop talking about most recently.

During a recent episode of the TLC reality show, Ludwing — whom Laura refers to as her “adopted brother” — prepared a grilled cheese for his pal. It wasn’t just any grilled cheese, though. This one included some questionable ingredients that fans simply couldn’t stomach. Laura, on the other hand, said she was a “big fan” of the meal.

TLC responded to a fan inquiring about the sandwich on Twitter, revealing that Ludwig put “olives and honey” on it. He responded, calling the concoction “Delicious!” but viewers seemed to feel otherwise. There was additional debate about the ingredients in the sandwich, as the network claimed he used honey, but he appeared on camera to be pouring syrup on the sandwich.

TLC FRAUDIN’ That was syrup and we all know it. I have it in my ehvudunce binder. pic.twitter.com/RAjzZHpV3c — mortalia (@mortalia) June 18, 2019

“It looked like he put maple syrup on it, either way that is just wrong,” one Twitter user weighed in.

“Yummy minus the honey [laughing out loud],” another tweeted.

“A hard pass,” a third chimed in.

Despite the controversy, Ludwing indulged curious fans. He shared a few tips on social media for making the sandwich, and achieving optimal tastiness.

“What you do is, you have a piece of bread and you butter it,” he shared on social media, according to In Touch Weekly. “Buttering has to be very french …. lots of butter.”

He continued, “When the cheese starts to melt, you put the Calamata Olives.”

A grilled cheese can be the difference between sound and controversial. Lol! — theludwing (@theludwing1) June 18, 2019

Although his taste in food is questionable, fans have come to appreciate Ludwing on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. During the same episode in which he unveiled his bizarre grilled cheese, he weighed in on Laura’s marriage to Aladin.

“It blows my mind that she married somebody after nine days of meeting him,” Ludwing said. “I mean, what is she thinking about?”

Laura and Aladin met on Facebook. After eight months of exchanging messages back-and-forth, Laura flew out to Qatar to meet her beau. After only three days, Aladin proposed. It’s since been revealed that the two have secretly been married for some time.

Laura and Aladin, 29, secretly married nine days after they first met in Quatar, according to E! Online. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star said she and her husband tied the knot so quickly so they could properly be together during her trip.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.