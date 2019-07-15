’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Have Fiery Words For Ashley Martson After She Reunites With Jay Smith

90 Day Finance: Happily Ever After? star Ashley Martson warned fans that Sunday’s episode would show her making a really bad decision, and it did not disappoint. Once fans finally saw her go back to now-estranged husband Jay Smith after her hospitalization, they were left dumbfounded.

This week’s episode showed events filmed back in January, when Martson withdrew her divorce filing because Smith supported her when she was hospitalized due to complications from lupus. The scenes were filmed only weeks after Martson discovered Smith was cheating again.

“Things with Jay and I weren’t good. The last time I saw him, I had just kicked him out,” Martson told the camera after Smith showed up at the hospital. “It’s kind of surprising to see him walk through the door at the hospital. I was still really mad at Jay, but still somewhat happy to see him and happy not to be alone.”

“Knowing me and the person that I am, I cannot have her in the hospital by herself and I’m not there,” Smith added. “So I flew right back to her.”

Although Martson warned Smith that his return “doesn’t mean things are fixed,” fans saw footage of the couple going back to Martson’s divorce lawyer and asking for the divorce filing to be withdrawn.

“Jay is still here because, I guess, I’m not well and he’s here helping me and it feels good right now to have him here,” Martson told producers.

Sadly, the marriage did not work out. Martson filed for divorce in April and Smith’s immigration status was put in danger. He was taken into ICE custody earlier this month.

On Saturday, Martson took to Instagram to warn fans that this weekend’s episode would show her making a dumb decision.

“Disclaimer for tomorrow’s episode – I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight,” Martson wrote on her Instagram Story. “It clearly affected the frontal love of my brain. The party of the brain that you think and make choices with… [that’s] all! Have a great rest of your weekend!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.