’90 Day Fiance’ Fans Convinced Caesar Is Being Scammed by Ukrainian Girlfriend Maria

During the first episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3, fans were introduced to Caesar, a pedicurist from Jacksonville, North Carolina. Fans are already convinced Caesar’s girlfriend, Maria of Ukraine, is scamming him, especially after hearing how he has sent most of his life savings to her. Caesar is penny-pinching every day for a woman who does not even say his name in the videos she sends him.

Caesar said he met Maria five years ago on an online dating site that matches Americans with Ukrainians. He sends her $800 a month, and estimates he has sent her $40,000 since they began communicating. Caesar said he was previously dating his high school sweetheart and had a difficult time with the break-up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Caesar has THAT kinda money to throw away on a scammer like her while employed as a NAIL TECH.. *wonders if I chose the wrong career path* #90DayFiance #90daysfiance pic.twitter.com/V4r32YDKYI — Nope Likeshit. (@IamDMVixen) August 5, 2019

Caesar is living in a different reality! #90DaysFiance pic.twitter.com/kbYFo5y4Ch — Josh Madsen (@josh_madsen) August 5, 2019

One of Caesar’s clients told sounded as skeptical of the relationship as fans at home were. After all, Maria sends him videos in which she does not refer to him by name. This made his client think Maria might be sending these videos to multiple men.

OMG!! Sorry but this season’s cast is making me crazy! Caesar can afford an interior decorator. By the time he saves for Mexico, the weather will be nice in the Ukraine!! #BeforeThe90Days #90DaysFiance — 🦋✨Faithful Spirits✨🕊 (@TheOneEleven111) August 5, 2019

In Sunday’s episode, fans saw Caesar try to set up a meeting with Maria in Ukraine, but she kept coming up with reasons for him to not come. In one scene, he told her not to come just because it was cold. She even suggested meeting somewhere else, even in Mexico.

Each time they tried to meet up, Maria came up with different excuses. Each time, Caesar lost money on the ill-fated trips.

“I have this fear that if I don’t meet her soon, I’m going to lose her forever and she’ll find someone else,” Caesar said.

So, he decided to work harder so he could afford to meet her in Mexico. He asked his boss for a loan and, even though his boss thinks he is being catfished, he gave Caesar the loan to pay for the trip.

Caesar sent Maria the $2,000 he got from his boss. He booked his plane and hotel, then asked Maria to get her own. But on the phone, Maria told her that she could not book a flight to Mexico because of “war” between Russia and Ukraine. Caesar said he would do whatever it takes to get her out of there somehow.

One fan actually felt sorry for Caesar.

A tiny part of me feels sorry for Caesar, but the other part knows that he could easily find a woman his age, but he just wants Maria because she’s young and hot #90DaysFiance #BeforeThe90Days — L.R. Olson (@AuthorLR_Olson) August 5, 2019

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC