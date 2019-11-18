’90 Day Fiance’: Emily and Sasha Welcome Son and Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

Fans of 90 Day Fiance had a front seat view of Emily and Sasha bringing their child into the world. Cameras were on hand in the hospital room as Emily underwent a C-section. The build-up to the scene was a bit unsettling for viewers as Emily opted out of not giving birth to their child in the states and instead doing so in Sasha’s home country, Russia. The decision was made because Sasha would not have been able to come into the country to see the birth.

While the reasoning made sense, it was the discovery from Sasha’s mouth that he had never been present for any of his prior kids marriage. Before meeting Emily, Sasha was married twice and had one child with each of his past two wives.

Sasha comforted Emily by saying that he would be in the room for the birth so he could translate what the doctors were saying to her, making for quite an uneasy moment for Emily.

No surprise Sasha’s never been around for his previous kids births. His bedside manner sucks, bet Emily’s wishing she’d learnt how to speak Russian now or better still had the baby in the US #90dayfiance — InLivingColour (@TribeBeauty) November 18, 2019

One user tweeted, “It’s cool that Sasha is by Emily’s side during the birth of their child but he does know he has to be there for ALL of his children’s lives, not just the birth, right?”

At the doctor’s suggestion, Emily opted for a C-section, as the cameras captured the moment in which their new child was welcomed into the world.

“He cried and he showed us he’s alive and I started crying,” Sasha said to the camera. “I was really scared but now I’m happy.”

Hell no with this janky Russian hospital! And Sasha is just there to translate?! Emily, you in danger girl! pic.twitter.com/mIXD18s8gT — juliana’s credit card car (@CreditJuliana) November 18, 2019

Emily shared her first moment with their child, who they named David, as she kissed his forehead and exclaimed, “my beauty.”

Emily and Sasha named their son David because it was a name that they liked the sound of in Russian and in English. #90DayFiance — TLC Network (@TLC) November 18, 2019

“After 10 hours of labors and an unexpected C Section, we finally met our son,” Emily said afterwards. “We’re so happy he’s here. He’s perfect.”

Viewers were excited to see the beautiful moment unfold before their eyes, but remain on the fence about their feelings on the couple. In the previous episode, Emily met one of Sasha’s exes while viewers learned of some troubling history surrounding Sasha.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.