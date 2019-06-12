’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Reveal They Want More Kids

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are hoping to have “more kids” in the near future, proving that true love can start on 90 Day Fiance.

Potthat and Castravet first rose to prominence on the beloved reality show, which follows couples trying to navigate the labyrinthine world of U.S. immigration through marriage. Their story is one of the show’s biggest successes, and in January, they even welcomed their first child. They do not plan on stopping there, however, as Potthast revealed in a new Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Andrei and I have decided that we want to have more kids in the near future,” she shared with her followers. “I’ve always wanted an idyllic family of 6 (including Andrei and I).”

The hint at their future plans was nestled into a sponsored post for an at-home fertility test, which she is using in the hopes of conceiving more kids. The test shows just how seriously Potthast and Castravet are taking their dreams of a big family.

Potthast and Castravet are stars in the 90 Day Fiance spin-off series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? The couple appears happy together, so much so that they are rushing headlong into the journey of raising a big family. They make no secret of the fact that parenting is difficult, but they also agree that it is worth every second.

“Being a Mother is the greatest gift I could ever receive. Some Moms make it look super easy but honestly, it’s not!” Potthast wrote in another recent post. “They say being a Mom or a parent for that matter is THEE most difficult job in the world and that is 100%. How incredible it is to be able to have this opportunity in life. Our precious little Eleanor Louise.”

On the series, Potthast is still pregnant with Eleanor, and fans are watching her pregnancy journey with Castravet unfold in real time. In real life, however, the couple has been raising Eleanor for months, and have even mored out of Potthast’s father’s home into a house of their own — with a little help from the family. According to Potthast, her main concern in her marriage to Castravet is that he does not get along with her family as well as she would like.

In her recent Q&A with fans, Potthast revealed that “him getting along with my family” is her number one wish for Castravet as a husband. In the meantime, many are still shocked over his recent tantrum on the show, where he snapped: “don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy” at Potthast. She responded to that as well.

“My feelings are that it was absolutely barbaric and it’s not my pregnancy. It was our pregnancy,” she said.



90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Fridays and Sundays on TLC.