’90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelyn Cormier Will Compete in New Season of ‘American Idol’

From 90 Day Fiancé to American Idol! Evelyn Cormier confirmed this week that she will be competing on the upcoming season of Idol after revealing she had auditioned two months ago.

Cormier, whose journey to marry husband David Vázquez Zermeño was shown on the TLC reality show, took to Instagram Monday that she would be appearing on the ABC reboot of the singing competition.

“Tune-in March 3rd to watch my Idol journey begin and find out what happens next!” she captioned a countdown featuring host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, tagging the show’s handle and adding the hashtags “#americanidol” and “#thenextidol”

The reality personality shared a photo of herself in December on social media in which she was wearing a yellow raincoat and displaying her American Idol audition badge while clutching a cup of coffee.

“**Just gunna drop this here** I auditioned for [American Idol],” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune in to [ABC] on March 3rd to see what happened! #americanidol.

Fans of the TLC reality show will recall that Cormier was part of a family band, sharing videos of herself singing and playing guitar on social media. She also released her first solo EP in 2017 titled Ghost, and has since also put out singles “Window Pains”, “A Little Wild”, “Nickels and Dimes”, “Lost”, “Eyes,” and “Yard Sale Guitar.”

Cormier’s voice endeared her to Zermeño from the start, who began speaking to her online from his home in Spain after admiring her music on social media. After proposing to Cormier, he traveled to her home in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he struggled initially to adapt to the sleepy small town life after living in a bustling Spanish metropolis. The couple worked through their issues, however, and were married in October 2017.

Thursday, she shared a sweet photo of the two on Instagram with a caption thanking him for allowing her to follow her dreams.

“I want to take a moment to publicly thank my love,” she wrote. “He has been my biggest fan and my soft place to fall. He is by far the greatest blessing in my life. He loves me. He lets me spread my wings. He encourages me to work hard and pursue my dreams. He puts up with all my craziness—he lets me be me and there is complete and utter safety in that. I love you, David. Thank you for being you!”

American Idol premieres March 3 on ABC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Evelyn Cormier