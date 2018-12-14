’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Eric and Leida Rosenbrook to Quit Show After Receiving Death Threats

Eric and Leida Rosenbrook say they signed up for TLC‘s 90 Day Fiance to find love — not death threats. The couple took to social media to reveal they would be quitting the show after they received death threats for the way they were portrayed.

“We put our lives in danger. We put our lives on the front-line. This is not fair,” Leida, 29, said in a since-deleted Instagram video while trying to hold back tears. “This is not worth it all. We are never going to do this again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the video, which was reposted to a fan account, Leida cries while Eric shakes his head in the background.

“I swear to God, once the contract is done, we will reveal everything that they didn’t on the show,” the Indonesian native said, adding, “How can people wishing me die? This is not fair. I’m a human too.”

“I didn’t sign up for this. We didn’t know they’re going to portray us that bad,” she continued.

Eric, 41, said that the network is “not going to do anything, of course” about the threats they’ve received.

“No, we won’t be on the next season. We will deal everything on our own,” Leida wrote in the caption of her since-deleted Instagram post, according to Radar Online. “Death threats are not acceptable under any circumstances. If I made those death threats by myself I wouldn’t let the authorities involved. Whoever says, ‘Boohoo Leida, this is on you,’ … I pray you will never experience the same way like I have.”

“My son doesn’t deserve to be killed or kidnapped. I keep it real. I never lie. I value honesty and I hope it will help me at the court later.”

InTouch reports that the Baraboo, Wisconsin, couple contacted local authorities about the threats, which occurred in mid-November, according to Radar.

“An officer was dispatched because Leida received threatening messages through social media,” Chief of Police Mark Schauf told InTouch. “The officer gave them advice and counseled them on what they could do to ensure their safety.”

Schauf said that the couple did not press any charges but did “ask for police presence [at their home] because of their profile on 90 Day Fiancé.”

Many fans have speculated online that threats began after Leida told her 19-year-old stepdaughter, Tasha, that she had to leave her and Eric’s apartment. She also demanded that Eric give up his parental rights and make their relationship his “top priority.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.