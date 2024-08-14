Country Singer Hospitalized After 'Hit and Run Accident': Details on Creed Fisher's Condition

Rising country music star Creed Fisher is recovering in the hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run motorcycle accident. Fisher's team announced in a statement Tuesday that the singer is "undergoing a series of surgeries" following the accident, which occurred ahead of his scheduled Aug. 10 concert at Rollie's in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

"Outlaw Country star Creed Fisher is undergoing a series of surgeries at St. Cloud Hospital following the hit and run accident before his show in Sauk Rapids, MN at Rollie's on August 10th," the statement read. "At this time, Fisher's family is requesting privacy and appreciates fans' continued thoughts and prayers."

The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. local time on Golden Spike Road, according to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck. Fisher and two others – a friend identified as Kyle Michael and a man they had met earlier that day – left a residence and in rural Benton County and were headed to Rollie's via motorcycle, investigating deputies learned. At some point during their travels, Fisher and Michael became separated from the third man, who was leading the group. They discovered the man stopped in the middle of the roadway as they rounded a curve. Both Fisher and Michael slowed down as they approached the man, who allegedly "abruptly turned his motorcycle to the left and moved into the path of Fisher's motorcycle," causing the motorcycles to collide.

"Deputies learned that the third man attempted to get Fisher up off the ground, but Fisher was unable to get up due to his injuries," the sheriff said. "Fisher and Crone told deputies that this third man then fled the scene of the accident on foot. Benton County deputies and Sauk Rapids Police officers searched for the third driver at the time of the crash but were unable to locate him."

Officers were called to the scene at around 7:10 p.m. local time on Aug. 10 and found Fisher suffering from "serious injuries." He was transported by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. According to Fisher's friend, Jesse Keith Whitley, the singer suffered a collapsed lung that doctors were able to fix. He was set to undergo surgery on his pelvis Tuesday. Cleveland Country Magazine reported that the singer suffered "internal bleeding and a collapsed lung, which required emergency surgery," as well as "a fractured pelvis, multiple broken fingers, and severe road rash."

Due to his hospitalization and recovery, Fisher's ongoing tour will be impacted. His team said affected dates will be announced at a later date. According to the sheriff's department, the investigation into the crash is "active and ongoing" and deputies have since learned the identity of the third driver.