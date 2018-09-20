’90 Day Fiance’ Star Chantel Everett’s Cryptic Message Stirs Breakup Speculation

It may not be “happily ever after” after all for 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, a cryptic post on social media sparking rumors that the couple has called it quits.

On Tuesday, Everett, who appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé and went on to appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that some fans believed to be proof that she and Jimeno had officially called it quits.

“Sometimes the hardest part of being a great catch is accepting not everyone’s hands are strong enough to hold you,” Evertt’s Instagram Story read.

The vague message left many fans wondering whether she was alluding to her relationship with Jimeno, who she married in 2016, with some speculating that the couple’s feuding families may have finally created a permanent wedge in their relationship.

“I hope not. I was hoping they’d move farther from her family and get stronger together. I like them, but their families get between them. When you have families like theirs you have to be a united front,” oneReddit user commented.

“Even with all of the drama I really wanted them to make it out together. I wish them both the best of this is true,” another wrote, a sentiment that many seemed to agree with.

“If they didn’t have such annoying families I think they might have had a good chance. I think there was genuine love there, at least in the beginning,” another claimed.

“Yeah. I generally felt a little sorry for them because neither seemed like bad people and they looked so drained and sad. Maybe all things considered it’s better if they split,” added another.

The couple’s relationship and journey on the popular TLC series has been plagued with drama, most of which has stemmed from their families. During an episode of 90 Day: Fiancé Happily Ever After, Jimeno and Everett’s brother River fought, and Everett’s family has continuously raised concerns that Jimeno was sending too much money back to his family in the Dominican Republic.

The strife between the families fueled speculation that the couple’s relationship may be on thin ice as early as August, when Everett posted a picture on Instagram showing herself without her wedding ring. However, in a photo dated as recently as Sept. 1, she could be seen with the shiny ring on her left ring finger.