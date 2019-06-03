’90 Day Fiance’: Chantel Everett Decides to Follow Husband Pedro Jimeno Against His Wishes

Chantel Everett fears something isn’t right with husband Pedro Jimeno’s trip back to the Dominican Republic.

In Sunday’s all new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Chantel struggled with what to do after her husband booked a one-way ticket back to his home country to spend time with family, forbidding her of going with him.

“We didn’t leave things on the best terms,” Chantel admitted to the camera of her family’s drama with her husband. “I’m feeling very powerless and hopeless, because I really miss Pedro a lot, but he’s hardly answering my calls and texts.”

With friend Obed, who lives in the Dominican Republic and is familiar with Pedro’s family, urging her to follow her husband to see what his “sneaky” sister and mother were up to, Chantel was feeling more empowered to let her husband know she would be following him down there regardless of his wishes.

“My family has always been so suspicious of Pedro’s mom,” she confessed. “The fact that Pedro went to the Dominican Republic and wouldn’t let me go with him makes me think that maybe their suspicions are valid.”

Unfortunately for Chantel, Pedro didn’t take the news that she had bought a ticket well, explaining that he wanted to spend time with his family without the added complication of his wife, whom they definitely don’t like. His mother and sister were likewise unhappy, vowing not to speak to Chantel or allow her in their home when she arrived.

Based on what Pedro has been doing in the Dominican Republic, Chantel might not like what she finds. In last week’s episode of the TLC show, a very drunken night turned into Pedro abandoning his wedding ring and dirty dancing with an old friend.

“Chantel going to kill me,” he told the camera. “I’m thinking I messed up tonight, but I had such a great time.”

Pedro’s sister added to the camera, “My only thought was, if Chantel was seeing this, she’d be dying.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC