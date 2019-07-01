’90 Day Fiance’: Chantel Everett ‘Betrayed’ by Pedro Jimeno After Learning of His Flirtatious Behavior

Things aren’t looking good for Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. The 90 Day Fiancé couple’s trip to the Dominican Republic went from bad to worse when Pedro’s sister showed his wife a secret video of Pedro dirty dancing with a family friend prior to her arrival in his home country, leaving Chantel totally blindsided.

In Sunday’s all-new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple’s night out with his sister, Nicole, and his friends started off tense and turned into a disaster when the topic of the fight between Chantel’s family and Pedro came up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All of Pedro’s friends started questioning me and hammering me and I’m like, ‘Woah, where is all this hostility coming from?’” Chantel told the camera. “It’s obvious that Pedro and Pedro’s sister have been talking s— about me just like I thought they would.”

Nicole, feeling jilted by Chantel’s implication that she deserved what happened in the fight, pulled out her phone in a moment of anger, showing her the video she had taken of Pedro and Coraima dirty dancing before she had arrived in the country. “Look at Pedro! Look at what he’s doing!” she shouted. “You deserve this.”

“Chantel was saying that everything that happened to me in Atlanta I deserved,” she added to the camera. “She should really check herself, so I showed Chantel how good of a time we had the other day at the bar.”

Storming away from the table, Chantel didn’t recognize that the woman in the video was the same woman sitting next to her husband at the table, telling him they would talk about the issue back in her hotel room. Pedro wasn’t sure if he wanted to leave his friends and family behind at first, but agreed to follow his wife back where they could address the issue privately.

“I feel betrayed by Pedro, and I feel like he doesn’t value our relationship and he doesn’t respect me,” Chantel said. “What kind of married man gets a plane ticket to a different country, leaves his wife and decides to go out scouting women with his sister?”

“I feel betrayed because Pedro doesn’t respect me,” she added. “At this point, I don’t believe that I can trust him because I’m still suspicious.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC