’90 Day Fiancé’ Cast Member Facing 24 Felony Charges

90 Day Fiancé’s Leida Margaretha is dealing with 24 felony charges filed against her. She was arrested for bail jumping last year, and her current charges include 7 counts of bail jumping, 6 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of forgery and 1 count of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business, TMZ reports.

According to prosecutors, she committed the crimes she’s accused of between November 2023 and March 2024. Her next court date is currently scheduled for February 18.

She previously had two charges filed against her in Wisconsin for mistreating animals, domestic abuse, identity theft, and bail jumping. This comes as she’s estranged from her husband Eric Rosenbrook.

The exes have a contentious relationship chronicled on the TLC reality series. They reportedly separated last summer after Eric was arrested for allegedly slapping her while drunk on the 4th of July.

Per the complaint against Eric, after the two spent the day drinking, they decided to grab food locally. Leida told authorities she became worried when Eric didn’t return quickly and spotted him passed out in his car outside of their apartment. It prompted her to video him while he got out of the car, and they began to argue in front of their infant daughter.

She says that while she was holding their baby, Eric asked to hold her, but she refused his request due to his level of intoxication. She alleges that as a result, Eric slapped her. Leida told police that Eric has abused her since they wed in 2018.

Officers say Eric admitted to hitting his wife and was booked for misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. He says the two had been separated for some time after the incident, telling TMZ that he felt Leida was acting out. Leida has not spoken about the latest charges against her.