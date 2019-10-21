’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Rebecca and Zied Stay Together, Even Though She’s Married

This weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days got one of last week’s cliffhangers out of the way almost immediately. Despite revealing she is still technically married to another man, Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are going to keep their relationship alive. The couple went on a trip to the Sahara that was supposed to be a romantic getaway, but it turned into a test for their unconventional relationship.

Early on in the episode, Rebecca and Zied talked in their tent, where Zied, 26, was still upset about Rebecca’s revelation. He did not quite understand how she could still be married and divorced at the same time. Rebecca, 47, explained she and her Moroccan ex-husband had signed their paperwork back in the U.S., but there were still some more papers to get in order when she returns home after her trip to Tunisia.

“She kept this situation a secret and that’s what I hate the most. I was even hoping to marry her, but now in my mind, I don’t know what I will do with Rebecca,” Zied told the camera.

Rebecca insisted there was no other man in her life and Zied is the only one for her. This eased Zied’s mind and he said he understood what she was saying. They agreed to keep their relationship alive.

“You know I’m only yours… I’m for you really,” Rebecca said.

“I wish this really. OK? Because if this not really…” Zied began.

“I promise… Do you still love me?” Rebecca asked.

“Yes,” Zied replied. “This fight finished now. I understand.”

Even though Zied said he understood, Rebecca told the camera she still worried he was second-guessing their relationship.

Rebecca had been upfront with the audience about her previous marriage, but held off on telling Zied right away because she was nervous about how he would react. Eventually though, the time came when she finally had to tell him in last week’s episode.

“Every fight that we’ve ever had… we’ve always been able to talk things out, but I’ve never seen him this angry,” Rebecca told the camera after she had to tell him. “I want to throw up… I’ve never felt this bad in my life.”

In the Oct. 6 episode, fans saw flashes of Zied’s anger when he saw a photo of Rebecca’s ex-husband still on her phone. In the scene, it looked like he held onto Rebecca’s neck, sparking fears from fans that Zied would be abusive towards her. However, Rebecca posted an emotional video on Instagram, assuring fans that she would never allow herself to be in another abusive relationship.

“At no time has Zied ever been abusive or would be abusive,” the reality TV star said. “On top of the fact that TLC and Sharp Entertainment would not have allowed it, but they damn sure would not have aired it. So let’s all stop talking about Zied being abusive. It’s not OK. As an abuse survivor myself, I would never excuse that, especially being on this wide of a platform because that’s dangerous. So let’s stop this now.”

Rebecca, who works as a private investigator, suggested that some of the editing made the scene look worse than it was.

“It is never okay to be in any relationship that is even slightly abusive. Reality TV likes to create drama, and did that with the preview. The scene in its entirety, clearly shows Zied was not being abusive in ANY way,” she wrote on Instagram. “Be responsible with your accusations.”

Fans will have to keep watching to see how Rebecca and Zied’s relationship turn out. However, Rebecca’s Instagram profile picture is a photo of the two together, so it looks like they are still in a relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC