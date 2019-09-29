’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Are Avery and Omar Still Together?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 introduced the fascinating story of Omar Albakour and Avery Mills. Fans have already seen them get married, and they had no intention of returning to the U.S. In fact, the couple planned to move to Omar’s native Syria, a country still in the midst of a civil war that has continued for eight years. But are Omar and Avery still together?

Warning! spoilers follow…

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on their Instagram activity, it appears Omar and Avery are still very much together. The couple have a joint Instagram account, where Avery has shared photos with members of Omar’s family.

Avery is a 19-year-old from Colombus, Ohio, who met Omar, 24, on a Muslim dating app. Before she converted to Islam, Avery was a Christian, and a popular cheerleader and gymnast at her school. She said she converted to Islam six months before she met Omar, and thought he had a “beautiful heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avery & Omar – Reality TV (@o.m.a.ver.y) on Sep 14, 2019 at 9:44am PDT

When Avery met Omar, his profile claimed he lived in the U.S. But as they got to know each other, Omar revealed he really lived in Syria. Avery kept the relationship going, and they got engaged after a month of talking. He even sent her the engagement ring in the mail.

Avery planned to marry Omar on the first day they would meet in person. They decided to meet in Lebanon, since going to Syria would be dangerous. Avery’s mother, Teri, insisted she come with Avery to the Middle East, and feared Omar was using her daughter just to get a visa to the U.S.

Although Teri and Avery’s family believed her relationship with Omar would never work out, Teri still supported her daughter. They went to Lebanon, but did not marry right away. For a few days, Teri got to know Omar and became increasingly concerned over the cultural differences between Omar and Avery. She was particularly surprised to see Avery losing her independence and being ok with being told what to do by a man.

There was another big complication, as Omar had not made any arrangements to get married. Avery thought Omar might have been dragging his feet, but Teri helped them find a venue the day before the wedding. Omar and Teri later had lunch without Avery. Omar and Avery planned to live in Syria, a fact Teri was not aware of until after the wedding. Teri was already fearful of that though, making it clear she would fight any attempt for Avery to move to another country.

The night before the wedding, Teri took one more shot to convince Avery to rethink her decision to no avail. Avery said she still wanted to marry Omar. Avery said they did not have to live in the U.S. together, and Omar would try to get a visa only after he started working as a periodontist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avery & Omar – Reality TV (@o.m.a.ver.y) on Sep 22, 2019 at 6:21pm PDT

Avery and Omar did get married, and Teri was able to be there. Unfortunately, the mother-daughter relationship appears to be broken, as Teri could not believe her daughter still wanted to move to Syria.

In a preview for Sunday’s episode, Avery called their wedding night “amazing” and said it was “wonderful” to bond with her husband.

“We clicked well. We clicked very well. We have so much chemistry. He didn’t seem nervous about anything. It was everything I ever dreamed of,” Avery told the cameras.

“It was a great night,” Omar added. “Yeah enough.”

As Reality TV World notes, it appears the couple is still together. Their joint Instagram page is filled with recent activity, with Avery sharing photos of the couple living together in Lebanon until Omar’s spousal visa is approved.

There was some speculation that they broke up because Avery was seen in New York without Omar to film the Tell-All special. However, that was likely because of the traveling restrictions imposed on Syrian citizens, not because of a split.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC