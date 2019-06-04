’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Open up About Her Strength Amid Divorce From Jay Smith

Ashley Martson is struggling to be “strong” amid her divorce from husband Jay Smith. The 90 Day Fiance star admitted to Instagram followers on Sunday that she’s not feeling as good as she hoped.

Martson, 32, did a Q&A session with fans over the weekend, during which she was asked, “How do you manage to stay strong after all that you’ve been through?” The TLC personality admitted that she’s “not.” She went on to say that she’s been putting on a brave face, but is having a hard time.

“I’m not strong at all. It’s all [an] act for the ‘gram,” she said, adding a graphic that read, “broken.”

Another fan asked Martson if she felt she was ready for a new relationship following the end of her marriage. The reality TV star shared that she wasn’t quite there yet.

She also opened up a little about how the proceedings are going, revealing that Smith, 20, is making things more difficult than necessary. Asked when the divorce would “be final,” Martson said it would likely be a few years, as “someone” — presumably Smith — refused to sign the necessary paperwork.

“[Two] years because someone won’t sign the paperwork,” she said.

Martson went on to share with fans that Smith has moved out of her home into his own apartment.

As for what led to the end of her and Smith’s marriage, fans will just have to keep watching 90 Day Fiance. Martson told In Touch Weekly the dissolution of their romance will play out on the show.

“It was very dramatic, very messed up.,” she told the magazine. “But I am sure America is going to be shocked.”

Her response suggests it wasn’t just cheating that broke them up. They have, however, had plenty of issues with infidelity in the past. Smith was accused of cheating on Martson twice before. During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Martson revealed that she reached out to one of the women Smith cheated on her with to better understand what happened. The woman didn’t reply during the episode, but Martson told fans on Instagram she did eventually get back to her.

“No, but she did today. She was not thrilled they showed her photo on the show and I couldn’t agree more. She didn’t know he was married. She was innocent in the situation,” Martson said.

Martson filed for divorce from Smith in January, according to International Business Times. She withdrew the paperwork nine days after the fact only to file again in April. Last week she told fans she had “no regrets” about calling it quits, accusing Smith of having “humiliated” her on national television.