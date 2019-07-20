’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals Jay Smith ‘Wants Half of Everything,’ Refuses to Sign Divorce Papers

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson blamed estranged husband Jay Smith for the reason they are still not officially divorced. She told fans during an Instagram Q&A session this weekend that Smith wants “half of everything” and is refusing to sign the paperwork. The comments came a day after she announced she will not appear on future seasons of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

One fan asked Martson if she was “even divorced.” The mother of two held nothing back, replying, “Nope! Someone won’t sign.”

Another fan hoped Martson had “good lawyers.”

“My attorney is a savage. You should see the cease and desist letters that just went out,” Martson replied, notes Us Weekly. “I’m not worried about anyone taking anything. I may have made a bad decision but I’m not stupid.”

“I guess being burned in the past helped me in this situation,” Martson continued. “A little advice from me is to save EVERYTHING!! Receipts don’t lie. I saved it all from Day 1 and thank god I did. If your significant other goes through your phone email the stuff to an email they don’t know about. Be smart!”

Martson, 33, and Smith, 20, first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 6 and now star in 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Since marrying, their relationship has been tumultuous, with Martson learning Smith cheated on her.

In January 2019, she filed for divorce, but withdrew the filing days later after Smith rushed to be by her side when she was hospitalized for complications from lupus. In April, Martson filed for divorce again, and Smith is now in danger of being deported.

Last weekend’s episode of Happily Ever After? showed Martson withdrawing her January divorce filing. Fans saw her try to explain the surprising decision.

“It was kind of surprising to see him walk through the door at the hospital,” Martson told the camera. “I was still somewhat happy to see him and happy not to be alone. If I want to try to make my marriage work, then I have to withdraw the divorce. I can’t say I’m 100 percent sure that I am making the right decision but I love him and I’m going to try everything I can to make this marriage work.”

Before the episode aired, Martson warned fans that it would show her making a big mistake.

“Disclaimer for tomorrow’s episode – I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 8 days straight,” Martson wrote on Instagram. “It clearly affected the frontal love of my brain. The party of the brain that you think and make choices with… [that’s] all! Have a great rest of your weekend!”

On Saturday, one fan asked Martson how she can stay so strong in the face of adversity, calling the TLC star an inspiration.

“I have a great support system,” she said.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

