’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson May Face Jail Time, Assault Charges After Fire Extinguisher Incident

While her estranged husband Jay Smith tries to stay in the U.S., 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson has a legal drama of her own. The reality TV star faces two charges related to throwing a fire extinguisher through Smith’s window. Martson admitted to doing so during an Instagram Live session.

During a Jan. 19 confrontation, Martson threw a fire extinguisher through Smith’s window. She admitted to this in an Instagram Q&A session with 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates in June.

“I just want to clear the air a little bit. Yes, I threw a f–ing fire extinguisher through his front window. Let me explain why,” Martson said. “Only because it was set up that way.”

Martson claimed that Smith took her son’s Playstation when he moved out, but they made a plan for her to come over and pick it up. She received a text telling her she could. When she arrived, Smith refused to let her take it.

“So yes, I sure did take the fire extinguisher off the wall and smashed his front window,” she said.

On June 19, Martson was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief, according to Cumberland County court records.

On July 25, AfterBuzz TV spoke with the West Shore Regional Police Chief, who said Martson was booked on the charges this week. Martson wanted Smith charged as well for the incident, but he has not been yet.

If convicted on the criminal mischief charge, Martson would have to pay fines and restitution. The assault charge carries a more serious penalty, including a possible $5,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.

Martson filed for divorce from Smith a second time in April, but Martson claims Smith has refused to sign the paperwork.

During the first half of last week’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? tell-all episode, Martson said she should have divorced him earlier and wondered if Smith ever really loved her. Martson said she really did love him, but understood she deserved better. Smith said he loved her, but defended texting another woman by accusing Martson of texting an ex-boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Martson appeared to hint she was done with the 90 Day Fiance franchise for good with a long Instagram message.

“As the show is approaching the final episode, I wanted to take time to say I appreciate all the support and love from the fans. I was given an opportunity that many wish for and I am grateful for that,” she wrote. “I was given the chance to let the world take a sneak peek into my life and even though it didn’t end how anyone wanted or anticipated, it’s not something I regret or would take back!”

Smith might not be facing charges for the Jan. 19 incident yet, but he is in trouble. He is reportedly in danger of being deported back to Jamaica.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC at 8 p.m. ET Sundays.

Photo credit: Getty Images