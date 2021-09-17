’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Reveals She’s Still Under Contract Despite Reported ‘Firing’

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima insists she’s still under contract with the TLC show’s production company after previously announcing she was fired for her work on the adult webcam streaming platform CamSoda. The reality personality, 35, took to her Instagram Story Thursday to say she wanted to tell her “true story never seen on television,” but was waiting to be released from her contract first.

“Waiting [for] Sharp Entertainment [to] answer my email To get out of contract and make another network big!” Dos Santos Lima said, adding crown and flames emojis to the end of her message. Dos Santos Lima first appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which followed the Brazil native as she traveled to Las Vegas to marry now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. The couple returned for Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before Johnson filed for divorce in January 2019 and Dos Santos Lima returned for Season 5 of the spinoff with then-boyfriend Eric Nichols.

In September 2020, Dos Santos Lima shared on social media that she had been fired from TLC due to a breach of contact that came when she went through with an adult show for CamSoda unveiling her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover made to make her look like Kylie Jenner. The reality personality has undergone procedures on her nose, lips, cheekbones, chin, breasts, butt and abdominals over the past couple of years, speaking out in February about the “bullying” she has received for her plastic surgery.

“Today has been one of the worst days of virtual bullying for me,” the reality personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “This [does] not make me afraid, I will still [be] posting my pictures, talking about my procedures and earning my money the way I choose [to] live my life and the way I choose [to] change or not my body.” She added that she had never “received so much hatred, the majority from women,” before, asking for TLC to protect its cast members more when it came to the rhetoric they faced online.

“One in the public eye has to grow a thick skin, but the constant [bullying] against the cast members will push someone to the brink one day that he or she can no longer take it,” she wrote. “I brought a lot of viewers in every Sunday night and got little in return. I pray the others don’t ever feel like I feel today.”