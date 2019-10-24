’90 Day Fiance’: Aladin Jallali Slams Wife Laura After She Confirms Split

Aladin Jallali isn’t mincing words when it comes to estranged wife Laura after the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star confirmed earlier this week that their marriage had come to an end following the Tell-All special. Talking to InTouch Weekly about the possibility of the two getting back together, the Tunisian resident said, “I can confirm that Laura and I separated in late July 2019. There is no possibility of reconciliation.”

“First … she repeatedly broke my trust, manipulated and lied blatantly,” he continued of the reasons behind their split. “[She] sought to belittle, disrespect and humiliate me publicly in order to gain fame and popularity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“And finally,” he added, “because she has publicly stated that she is with another man even though we are not divorced yet.”

Laura revealed her marriage was over on Instagram earlier this week, saying in a video message to her fans, “It’s been great to… well, let’s be honest, I lost my marriage due to this show.”

“However, what I have lost in a husband, I have gained in so many amazing, wonderful friends, and I was able to work with a really fantastic cast,” she added.

Soon after, she shared a cuddly photo with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Evelin Villegas’ friend Raul Cabrera, with blogger Johnny Yates even capturing the moment Laura kissed him on the cheek during an Instagram Live seassion.

“Life in Ecuador is beyond amazing,” Laura wrote under an affectionate photo with Cabrera, “specially when you in good company [Raul] you are the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jallali (@tlc_laura_jallali) on Oct 21, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

She didn’t exactly have kind things to say about her husband, as well, claiming she was not able to support his lifestyle prior to the split in response to a fan who commented under her video, “I thought your marriage ended because your funds ended.”

Laura responded, “Hun when the $ ran out due to the show…so did my husband ! I told him i can no longer bring him to canada so he was out! He has lots of women now willing to sponsor him so good luck and god bless.”

Photo credit: TLC