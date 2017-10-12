’90 Day Fiancé’ Alums Alan and Kirlyam Cox Welcome First Child

90 Day Fiance alums Alan Cox and his wife Kirlyam are first time parents!

The couple, who shared their international love story on the TLC show, became parents to son Liam Jordan da Costa Cox on Friday, Oct. 6.

Kirlyam, 25, was in labor for 20 hours with her little boy. “It was an absolute unique experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” she told PEOPLE.

“I was overcome with pure joy. I had been carrying him inside of me for nine months, and in an instant, he was in my arms.”

Liam weighed in at 6 lbs., 15 oz., and measured 20 inches at birth. The newborn‘s birth brought Cox, 34, to tears.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” he says. “When I held Liam in my arms for the first time, I couldn’t believe that I actually helped create this! It was one of, if not the most, amazing experiences that has ever happened to me.”

The couple met several years ago while Cox was on a missionary trip in Brazil, where Kirlyam grew up and her family still lives. After they fell in love, Cox brought his then-fiancé to America through the K-1 visa process and the two married within 90 days.

“Alan and I honestly could not be happier right now,” Kirlyam adds.

“We love each other so much and now we get to love something that we both helped create. We look forward to all the happiness Liam will bring into our lives and the lives of our families.”